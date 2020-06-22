All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019

1010 East 13th Avenue

1010 East 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1010 East 13th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ebbd2470d0 ---- If you&rsquo;ve ever dreamed of living in the French Quarter, this just might be the place to hang your hat -- or your &ldquo;chapeau&rdquo;. This vintage 1904 brick building has been lovingly restored with touches reminiscent of the most famous neighborhood in New Orleans, while maintaining the charm of the original structure, including high ceilings, crown moldings, warm earth-toned colors and original hardwood floors. In the center is a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Inside you&rsquo;ll find newer kitchens; energy-saving windows, exposed brick walls, bathrooms with refurbished claw-foot tubs and more. Note: Prices with (**) indicate an income-restricted rate. Please contact us to see if you qualify. The Vicinity is in the center of the vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood, with everything you need nearby: Denver Art Museum, Walker Fine Art, Ogden Theater, Fillmore Auditorium, Wax Trax, Potager Restaurant, and Thump Coffee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 East 13th Avenue have any available units?
1010 East 13th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1010 East 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1010 East 13th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 East 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1010 East 13th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1010 East 13th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1010 East 13th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1010 East 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 East 13th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 East 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1010 East 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1010 East 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1010 East 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 East 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 East 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 East 13th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 East 13th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
