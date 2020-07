Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator hardwood floors cable included carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard

Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments. The pool and playground are great places to unwind from a busy day. The apartment features don’t disappoint either. With modern kitchen facilities and updated flooring, you’ll enjoy making your new apartment a cozy place to call home.