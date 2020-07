Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities business center carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym pet friendly internet access internet cafe playground

Welcome home to Ironwood at Palmer Park! You will be in the center of it all and right out your back door is beautiful Palmer Park, plus were only 5 minute away from access to I-25. Imagine how much fun you will have relaxing as you look out across your patio or balcony knowing wide-open space is attainable at Ironwood at Palmer Park. When it gets cooler, every apartment home has a wood-burning fire place to warm you up and keep you toasty. Ample closet space and large bedrooms are a must and we have made sure you will get the best in "living space" to stretch out and relax. Our communities are private and friendly. We understand what daily life needs and provide the services you need to make life enjoyable, and then give you personalized service. Come visit us today!