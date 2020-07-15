All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Aviator

1670 N Murray Blvd · (202) 796-7678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1670 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Rustic Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,137

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$1,202

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$1,202

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 114 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1032 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aviator.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.

Welcome to Aviator, an apartment community in Colorado Springs, Colorado! At Aviator, we offer an impressive selection of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment includes a well-equipped kitchen and spacious living areas, in addition to Bluetooth-enabled thermostats, new appliance packages, and washers and dryers. You're also sure to love our refreshing swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and emergency maintenance services. For an apartment that meets every expectation, fly over to Aviator!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$450
Additional: Risk mitigation: $12.50 monthly, Credit risk premium (dependent on credit) $25 monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aviator have any available units?
Aviator has 22 units available starting at $1,137 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Aviator have?
Some of Aviator's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aviator currently offering any rent specials?
Aviator is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aviator pet-friendly?
Yes, Aviator is pet friendly.
Does Aviator offer parking?
Yes, Aviator offers parking.
Does Aviator have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aviator offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aviator have a pool?
Yes, Aviator has a pool.
Does Aviator have accessible units?
Yes, Aviator has accessible units.
Does Aviator have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aviator has units with dishwashers.
