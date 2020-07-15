Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities business center 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry

Welcome to Aviator, an apartment community in Colorado Springs, Colorado! At Aviator, we offer an impressive selection of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment includes a well-equipped kitchen and spacious living areas, in addition to Bluetooth-enabled thermostats, new appliance packages, and washers and dryers. You're also sure to love our refreshing swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and emergency maintenance services. For an apartment that meets every expectation, fly over to Aviator!