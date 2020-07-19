All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 9330 Bellcove Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
9330 Bellcove Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

9330 Bellcove Circle

9330 Bellcove Circle · (719) 574-4646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Briargate
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9330 Bellcove Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9330 Bellcove Circle · Avail. Aug 5

$2,100

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9330 Bellcove Circle Available 08/05/20 9330 Bellcove Circle - Briargate - Wolf Ranch area 4-Level with finished garden level basement. Built in 1993. Located on a quite cul-de-sac. Approx. 2,782 total sq ft with 2,761 finished sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances, gas fireplace, French doors and vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms and two full baths on upper level. Master bedroom adjoins the master bathroom. Two bedrooms and a 3/4 bath in basement. Half bath on lower level. Pets considered with approval. Fenced backyard, automatic sprinkler system and mountain views! No smoking. Academy District #20 schools - Explorer ES, Timberview MS, Liberty HS. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNT! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 719-574-4646.
Living Room: 20x15 main level
Dining Room: 15x10 main level
Kitchen: 20x12 main level
Family Room: 21x13 lower level
Master Bedroom: 17x13 upper level
2nd Bedroom: 12x10 upper level
3rd Bedroom: 11x11 upper level
4th Bedroom: 12x9 basement
5th Bedroom: 11x10 basement

(RLNE2524210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9330 Bellcove Circle have any available units?
9330 Bellcove Circle has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 9330 Bellcove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9330 Bellcove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9330 Bellcove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9330 Bellcove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9330 Bellcove Circle offer parking?
No, 9330 Bellcove Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9330 Bellcove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9330 Bellcove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9330 Bellcove Circle have a pool?
No, 9330 Bellcove Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9330 Bellcove Circle have accessible units?
No, 9330 Bellcove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9330 Bellcove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9330 Bellcove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9330 Bellcove Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9330 Bellcove Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9330 Bellcove Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sienna Place
1698 Lenmar Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity