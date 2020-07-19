Amenities

9330 Bellcove Circle Available 08/05/20 9330 Bellcove Circle - Briargate - Wolf Ranch area 4-Level with finished garden level basement. Built in 1993. Located on a quite cul-de-sac. Approx. 2,782 total sq ft with 2,761 finished sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances, gas fireplace, French doors and vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms and two full baths on upper level. Master bedroom adjoins the master bathroom. Two bedrooms and a 3/4 bath in basement. Half bath on lower level. Pets considered with approval. Fenced backyard, automatic sprinkler system and mountain views! No smoking. Academy District #20 schools - Explorer ES, Timberview MS, Liberty HS. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNT! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 719-574-4646.

Living Room: 20x15 main level

Dining Room: 15x10 main level

Kitchen: 20x12 main level

Family Room: 21x13 lower level

Master Bedroom: 17x13 upper level

2nd Bedroom: 12x10 upper level

3rd Bedroom: 11x11 upper level

4th Bedroom: 12x9 basement

5th Bedroom: 11x10 basement



