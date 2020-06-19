All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:56 AM

8380 Wilmington Drive

8380 Wilmington Drive · (719) 249-0475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8380 Wilmington Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8380 Wilmington Drive · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
8380 Wilmington Drive Available 05/15/20 Lovely home in Briargate/School District 20 - This two story 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features hardwood floors on main level, central air conditioning landscaped front and back yards with a sprinkler system. It also includes a finished basement, covered porch, and a colorful kitchen. There is a large master suite upstairs, plus another bedroom and full bath. The basement features a family room, spacious bedroom and 3/4 bath. Ready for move-in mid May. Call 719-249-0475 to arrange a showing.

One small-medium dog allowed with approval and additional fees.

NO SMOKING....NO MARIJUANA

Please visit coloradosucasa.com to see other available rental properties.

WHY LEASE YOUR NEXT HOME FROM US???
*Our homes are clean and pest free
*20+ years experience - ethical and friendly management team
*Tenant portal for online payments and maintenance requests
*Fast response to maintenance issues
*When you are ready to buy a home, we will help you
*Improve your credit score with Experian RentBureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2240810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8380 Wilmington Drive have any available units?
8380 Wilmington Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8380 Wilmington Drive have?
Some of 8380 Wilmington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8380 Wilmington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8380 Wilmington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8380 Wilmington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8380 Wilmington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8380 Wilmington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8380 Wilmington Drive does offer parking.
Does 8380 Wilmington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8380 Wilmington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8380 Wilmington Drive have a pool?
No, 8380 Wilmington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8380 Wilmington Drive have accessible units?
No, 8380 Wilmington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8380 Wilmington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8380 Wilmington Drive has units with dishwashers.
