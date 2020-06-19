Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

8380 Wilmington Drive Available 05/15/20 Lovely home in Briargate/School District 20 - This two story 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features hardwood floors on main level, central air conditioning landscaped front and back yards with a sprinkler system. It also includes a finished basement, covered porch, and a colorful kitchen. There is a large master suite upstairs, plus another bedroom and full bath. The basement features a family room, spacious bedroom and 3/4 bath. Ready for move-in mid May. Call 719-249-0475 to arrange a showing.



One small-medium dog allowed with approval and additional fees.



NO SMOKING....NO MARIJUANA



Please visit coloradosucasa.com to see other available rental properties.



WHY LEASE YOUR NEXT HOME FROM US???

*Our homes are clean and pest free

*20+ years experience - ethical and friendly management team

*Tenant portal for online payments and maintenance requests

*Fast response to maintenance issues

*When you are ready to buy a home, we will help you

*Improve your credit score with Experian RentBureau



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2240810)