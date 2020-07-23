Amenities

7256 Indian River Dr Available 08/05/20 Spacious 5 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home! - Spacious 5 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home! Open floor plan with main level master. Master includes a newly updated shower with multiple shower heads for a rainforest type experience and a large walk in closet. W/D Hookups in upstairs laundry room. Another bedroom is also upstairs with a full bathroom for guests. Kitchen opens up to living room with bar seating and a gas fireplace. Very large pantry in kitchen as well! Basement includes 3 large bedrooms all with walk in closets! It also includes a second living area, full bathroom and a bonus finished storage room. Backyard is completely fenced in and features mature grass, space for gardening and a patio. Central A/C. Tenant pays for all utilities.



2 dogs max, no cats. 60 lbs weight limit. Picture to be provided with application for owners approval and additional deposit.



NO SMOKING! Marijuana: The growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises. Smoking: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in premises including the garage if it has one.



Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.



