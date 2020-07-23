All apartments in Colorado Springs
7256 Indian River Dr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:57 PM

7256 Indian River Dr

7256 Indian River Drive · (719) 591-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7256 Indian River Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7256 Indian River Dr · Avail. Aug 5

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7256 Indian River Dr Available 08/05/20 Spacious 5 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home! - Spacious 5 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home! Open floor plan with main level master. Master includes a newly updated shower with multiple shower heads for a rainforest type experience and a large walk in closet. W/D Hookups in upstairs laundry room. Another bedroom is also upstairs with a full bathroom for guests. Kitchen opens up to living room with bar seating and a gas fireplace. Very large pantry in kitchen as well! Basement includes 3 large bedrooms all with walk in closets! It also includes a second living area, full bathroom and a bonus finished storage room. Backyard is completely fenced in and features mature grass, space for gardening and a patio. Central A/C. Tenant pays for all utilities.

2 dogs max, no cats. 60 lbs weight limit. Picture to be provided with application for owners approval and additional deposit.

NO SMOKING! Marijuana: The growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises. Smoking: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in premises including the garage if it has one.

Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5936354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7256 Indian River Dr have any available units?
7256 Indian River Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7256 Indian River Dr have?
Some of 7256 Indian River Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7256 Indian River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7256 Indian River Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7256 Indian River Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7256 Indian River Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7256 Indian River Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7256 Indian River Dr offers parking.
Does 7256 Indian River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7256 Indian River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7256 Indian River Dr have a pool?
No, 7256 Indian River Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7256 Indian River Dr have accessible units?
No, 7256 Indian River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7256 Indian River Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7256 Indian River Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
