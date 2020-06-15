7163 Sand Crest View

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2bd Townhome in Gated Community....North Central Area...Attached Garage - This is a wonderful unit that has it all. 2 car attached garage, central air, large park like grassy area in the front along with your own private fenced patio area.



The main level features a great family room with gas fireplace and built in entertainment nook. The kitchen is nicely situated for plenty of space along with a breakfast bar that features granite tiles. Also, the main level offers a guest bath and entrance from the attached garage.



2 Bedrooms upstairs, each with its own full bathroom. Soaking tub, walk in closets, dual vanity make this home comfortable and convenient. The laundry is upstairs and washer and dryer are included.



No Cats Allowed



