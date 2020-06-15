All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:43 AM

7163 Sand Crest View

7163 Sand Crest View · (719) 481-4000 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7163 Sand Crest View, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Wagon Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7163 Sand Crest View · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2bd Townhome in Gated Community....North Central Area...Attached Garage - This is a wonderful unit that has it all. 2 car attached garage, central air, large park like grassy area in the front along with your own private fenced patio area.

The main level features a great family room with gas fireplace and built in entertainment nook. The kitchen is nicely situated for plenty of space along with a breakfast bar that features granite tiles. Also, the main level offers a guest bath and entrance from the attached garage.

2 Bedrooms upstairs, each with its own full bathroom. Soaking tub, walk in closets, dual vanity make this home comfortable and convenient. The laundry is upstairs and washer and dryer are included.

To schedule a showing please use our online scheduling service. Visit www.Timberlinepm.com for scheduling or to apply.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4274713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7163 Sand Crest View have any available units?
7163 Sand Crest View has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7163 Sand Crest View have?
Some of 7163 Sand Crest View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7163 Sand Crest View currently offering any rent specials?
7163 Sand Crest View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7163 Sand Crest View pet-friendly?
Yes, 7163 Sand Crest View is pet friendly.
Does 7163 Sand Crest View offer parking?
Yes, 7163 Sand Crest View does offer parking.
Does 7163 Sand Crest View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7163 Sand Crest View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7163 Sand Crest View have a pool?
No, 7163 Sand Crest View does not have a pool.
Does 7163 Sand Crest View have accessible units?
No, 7163 Sand Crest View does not have accessible units.
Does 7163 Sand Crest View have units with dishwashers?
No, 7163 Sand Crest View does not have units with dishwashers.
