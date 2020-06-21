6625 Snowbird Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is a great 1877 sq.ft. home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, has 3 levels, a 2 car garage . Sits on a lot with mature trees and a fenced yard. It is located near Academy and Dublin.



Due to COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting in person showings at this time. Virtual tour coming available soon.



Minimum qualifications for an approved application:



1)Rent: less than $1000, credit must be 620+, rent between $1001-$1600 credit must be 650+, rent $1601 and up, credit must be 690+.



(the previous 7 years of credit history is reviewed, anything prior is not taken into account).Not ALL applicants need a qualifing credit score, but the one who does qualify needs to make 2.5x the rental amount.



2) Gross monthly income needs to be 2.5x the monthly rent amount



3) Previous five years of criminal, eviction, foreclosure and bankruptcy history are taken into account and is a limiting factor for approving applications.



4) No Methamphetamine or Amphetamine convictions



5) No registered sex offenders

