Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

6625 Snowbird Dr

6625 Snowbird Drive · (719) 694-1961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6625 Snowbird Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Pulpit Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1877 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a great 1877 sq.ft. home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, has 3 levels, a 2 car garage . Sits on a lot with mature trees and a fenced yard. It is located near Academy and Dublin.

Due to COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting in person showings at this time. Virtual tour coming available soon.

Minimum qualifications for an approved application:

1)Rent: less than $1000, credit must be 620+, rent between $1001-$1600 credit must be 650+, rent $1601 and up, credit must be 690+.

(the previous 7 years of credit history is reviewed, anything prior is not taken into account).Not ALL applicants need a qualifing credit score, but the one who does qualify needs to make 2.5x the rental amount.

2) Gross monthly income needs to be 2.5x the monthly rent amount

3) Previous five years of criminal, eviction, foreclosure and bankruptcy history are taken into account and is a limiting factor for approving applications.

4) No Methamphetamine or Amphetamine convictions

5) No registered sex offenders
Michael

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 Snowbird Dr have any available units?
6625 Snowbird Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6625 Snowbird Dr have?
Some of 6625 Snowbird Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 Snowbird Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6625 Snowbird Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 Snowbird Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6625 Snowbird Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6625 Snowbird Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6625 Snowbird Dr does offer parking.
Does 6625 Snowbird Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6625 Snowbird Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 Snowbird Dr have a pool?
No, 6625 Snowbird Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6625 Snowbird Dr have accessible units?
No, 6625 Snowbird Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 Snowbird Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6625 Snowbird Dr has units with dishwashers.
