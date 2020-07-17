6123 Wolf Village Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 5 bed, 3.5 bath home in the Briargate neighborhood. The main level has beautiful hardwood floors and offers a huge open concept kitchen with new stainless steel appliances including a double oven, granite counters and a breakfast bar for eat-in dining. There is also a full dining room space next to the kitchen, and a nook for additional dining space. The living room is full of light and features vaulted ceilings and a two-sided gas fireplace that is shared by the walk-out deck. Upstairs you will find 4 of the bedrooms, including the master with vaulted ceilings and an extended 5 piece bathroom with a full walk in and linen closet. The laundry room and nook are also on the upper level. Downstairs you will find the guest room, located off of a large den/family room space. There are several storage rooms and areas in the lower level. Washer and dryer included in rental, brand new A/C unit. Dogs on owner approval, no cats accepted.



Presented by:

Cornerstone Real Estate Team

685 Citadel Dr. E #325

Colorado Springs, CO 80909



Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.



Generally, our minimum term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. The security deposit is = one months rent and we do allow pets (excluding aggressive dog breeds). Pet deposit and monthly pet fee will vary. Our credit requirement is a FICO score of 640 for at least one of the applicants. Otherwise, a cosigner with 680 credit or higher is needed. We require proof of household income of 2.5 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last months pay stubs or last years tax return. Lastly, we deny applicants with violent felony criminal records and/or evictions within the past 3 years. You can see all our available rentals at www.CallCornerstone.com.