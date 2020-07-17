All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

6123 Wolf Village Drive

6123 Wolf Village Drive · (719) 249-8057
Location

6123 Wolf Village Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Wolf Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful 5 bed, 3.5 bath home in the Briargate neighborhood. The main level has beautiful hardwood floors and offers a huge open concept kitchen with new stainless steel appliances including a double oven, granite counters and a breakfast bar for eat-in dining. There is also a full dining room space next to the kitchen, and a nook for additional dining space. The living room is full of light and features vaulted ceilings and a two-sided gas fireplace that is shared by the walk-out deck. Upstairs you will find 4 of the bedrooms, including the master with vaulted ceilings and an extended 5 piece bathroom with a full walk in and linen closet. The laundry room and nook are also on the upper level. Downstairs you will find the guest room, located off of a large den/family room space. There are several storage rooms and areas in the lower level. Washer and dryer included in rental, brand new A/C unit. Dogs on owner approval, no cats accepted.

Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr. E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Generally, our minimum term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. The security deposit is = one months rent and we do allow pets (excluding aggressive dog breeds). Pet deposit and monthly pet fee will vary. Our credit requirement is a FICO score of 640 for at least one of the applicants. Otherwise, a cosigner with 680 credit or higher is needed. We require proof of household income of 2.5 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last months pay stubs or last years tax return. Lastly, we deny applicants with violent felony criminal records and/or evictions within the past 3 years. You can see all our available rentals at www.CallCornerstone.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 Wolf Village Drive have any available units?
6123 Wolf Village Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6123 Wolf Village Drive have?
Some of 6123 Wolf Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 Wolf Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6123 Wolf Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 Wolf Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6123 Wolf Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6123 Wolf Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6123 Wolf Village Drive offers parking.
Does 6123 Wolf Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6123 Wolf Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 Wolf Village Drive have a pool?
No, 6123 Wolf Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6123 Wolf Village Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6123 Wolf Village Drive has accessible units.
Does 6123 Wolf Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6123 Wolf Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
