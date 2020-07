Amenities

Vista Grande 4 Bedroom-Available for a 9 month lease - This four level home has lots of space and located in a great neighborhood.

Main level has a large eat in kitchen as well as a formal dining room and living room with slider out to your large entertaining deck with Pikes Peak View!

Lower level family room with gas fireplace and the 4th bedroom and 2nd bathroom.

Upstairs has three bedrooms with a large full bath.

Finished basement could be a 5th bedroom



No pets, no smoking



9 MONTH LEASE



Call Gina at 719-232-4072



No Pets Allowed



