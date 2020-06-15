5891 Morning Light Terrace

Amenities

Gorgeous Ranch style home in Rockrimmon neighborhood of the Wild Grass Community. Walk into a bright, open and spacious living area. Kitchen opens to dining and living room. Granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space along with kitchen pantry. Stainless steel appliances with a large enough island to eat at. Living room has many windows, gas fireplace and walks out onto covered deck. Beautiful views of the Mountains, Pikes Peak, Downtown Colorado Springs and Pulpit Rock. Large Master Bedroom located on the main level has plantation shutters and adjoining bath. Double sinks in Master Bath with stand alone shower and large walk in closet. 2nd bedroom is also on the main floor with a full bath. Basement is unfinished for all your storage needs. 2 car attached garage. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IN D-20! WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED.