5820 Corinth Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

An outstanding two story home near Powers with a finished, walkout basement! Home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas fireplace, covered patio and washer/dryer hook up. The master bathroom has a 5 piece bath with garden tub. 2,353 sq. ft. of living space. District 11 schools. Sorry, no pets! Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905



This property is available for move in on 7/18/20



The monthly rent shall be $1,595/mo. through 8/31/2020 before increasing to $1,795/mo. effective 9/1/2020.