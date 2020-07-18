All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

5820 Corinth Dr

5820 Corinth Drive · (719) 632-0463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5820 Corinth Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Sundown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An outstanding two story home near Powers with a finished, walkout basement! Home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas fireplace, covered patio and washer/dryer hook up. The master bathroom has a 5 piece bath with garden tub. 2,353 sq. ft. of living space. District 11 schools. Sorry, no pets! Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

This property is available for move in on 7/18/20

The monthly rent shall be $1,595/mo. through 8/31/2020 before increasing to $1,795/mo. effective 9/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 Corinth Dr have any available units?
5820 Corinth Dr has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5820 Corinth Dr have?
Some of 5820 Corinth Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Corinth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Corinth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 Corinth Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5820 Corinth Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 5820 Corinth Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5820 Corinth Dr offers parking.
Does 5820 Corinth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 Corinth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 Corinth Dr have a pool?
No, 5820 Corinth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5820 Corinth Dr have accessible units?
No, 5820 Corinth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 Corinth Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 Corinth Dr has units with dishwashers.
