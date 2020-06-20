Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5595 Del Paz Drive Available 07/01/20 6 Bedroom home in Northeast Colorado Springs - Rental Terms: One Year

Rent: $1,750.

Available: 07/01/20

Application Fee: $40.00

Security Deposit: $1,750.

Pet Fee: $250/Per Pet (Non-Refundable)

Description:



This Rental 6 Bed 3.5 Bath rental is in a quiet neighborhood near the intersection of Union blvd and Vickers ave.

The home has two living rooms, and two car garage.

There's a Nice Fenced Backyard, Perfect for Dogs!



HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. NO SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 20.

Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing after June 1st!



PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!

If you'd like to apply, please visit our website below!



WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM



(RLNE4374763)