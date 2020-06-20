All apartments in Colorado Springs
5595 Del Paz Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5595 Del Paz Drive

5595 Del Paz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5595 Del Paz Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Vista Grande

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5595 Del Paz Drive Available 07/01/20 6 Bedroom home in Northeast Colorado Springs - Rental Terms: One Year
Rent: $1,750.
Available: 07/01/20
Application Fee: $40.00
Security Deposit: $1,750.
Pet Fee: $250/Per Pet (Non-Refundable)
Description:

This Rental 6 Bed 3.5 Bath rental is in a quiet neighborhood near the intersection of Union blvd and Vickers ave.
The home has two living rooms, and two car garage.
There's a Nice Fenced Backyard, Perfect for Dogs!

HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. NO SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 20.
Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing after June 1st!

PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!
If you'd like to apply, please visit our website below!

WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM

(RLNE4374763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5595 Del Paz Drive have any available units?
5595 Del Paz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 5595 Del Paz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5595 Del Paz Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5595 Del Paz Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5595 Del Paz Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5595 Del Paz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5595 Del Paz Drive does offer parking.
Does 5595 Del Paz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5595 Del Paz Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5595 Del Paz Drive have a pool?
No, 5595 Del Paz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5595 Del Paz Drive have accessible units?
No, 5595 Del Paz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5595 Del Paz Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5595 Del Paz Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5595 Del Paz Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5595 Del Paz Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
