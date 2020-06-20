Amenities
5595 Del Paz Drive Available 07/01/20 6 Bedroom home in Northeast Colorado Springs - Rental Terms: One Year
Rent: $1,750.
Available: 07/01/20
Application Fee: $40.00
Security Deposit: $1,750.
Pet Fee: $250/Per Pet (Non-Refundable)
Description:
This Rental 6 Bed 3.5 Bath rental is in a quiet neighborhood near the intersection of Union blvd and Vickers ave.
The home has two living rooms, and two car garage.
There's a Nice Fenced Backyard, Perfect for Dogs!
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. NO SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 20.
Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing after June 1st!
PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!
If you'd like to apply, please visit our website below!
WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM
(RLNE4374763)