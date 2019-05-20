All apartments in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO
4084 Diamond Ridge View
4084 Diamond Ridge View

4084 Diamond Ridge View · (719) 591-8500
Location

4084 Diamond Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Norwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4084 Diamond Ridge View · Avail. Jul 10

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1486 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4084 Diamond Ridge View Available 07/10/20 Newer 3-Bd Townhome with AC by Cottonwood Creek Park - Spacious 3-bedroom townhome in quiet NE location with central air, all kitchen appliances, full-sized washer & dryer (as is), window coverings, weekly trash service, all yard maintenance. Attached, oversized 2-car garage, and a small covered front porch with a southern exposure. Complex is just one block from Cottonwood Creek Park & Recreation Center, which includes indoor pool, playgrounds, sledding, soccer fields, softball/baseball fields, tennis courts, in-line hockey court, disc golf course, trails & paths. SD11.

NO PETS
NO SMOKING: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in or on the premises including the garage & porch.
NO MARIJUANA: The growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises.

Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4885191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4084 Diamond Ridge View have any available units?
4084 Diamond Ridge View has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4084 Diamond Ridge View have?
Some of 4084 Diamond Ridge View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4084 Diamond Ridge View currently offering any rent specials?
4084 Diamond Ridge View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4084 Diamond Ridge View pet-friendly?
No, 4084 Diamond Ridge View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 4084 Diamond Ridge View offer parking?
Yes, 4084 Diamond Ridge View does offer parking.
Does 4084 Diamond Ridge View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4084 Diamond Ridge View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4084 Diamond Ridge View have a pool?
Yes, 4084 Diamond Ridge View has a pool.
Does 4084 Diamond Ridge View have accessible units?
No, 4084 Diamond Ridge View does not have accessible units.
Does 4084 Diamond Ridge View have units with dishwashers?
No, 4084 Diamond Ridge View does not have units with dishwashers.
