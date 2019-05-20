Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

4084 Diamond Ridge View Available 07/10/20 Newer 3-Bd Townhome with AC by Cottonwood Creek Park - Spacious 3-bedroom townhome in quiet NE location with central air, all kitchen appliances, full-sized washer & dryer (as is), window coverings, weekly trash service, all yard maintenance. Attached, oversized 2-car garage, and a small covered front porch with a southern exposure. Complex is just one block from Cottonwood Creek Park & Recreation Center, which includes indoor pool, playgrounds, sledding, soccer fields, softball/baseball fields, tennis courts, in-line hockey court, disc golf course, trails & paths. SD11.



NO PETS

NO SMOKING: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in or on the premises including the garage & porch.

NO MARIJUANA: The growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises.



Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.



No Pets Allowed



