3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

This upper level unit features a gas fireplace, central air conditioning, storage unit, and single car carport. Walkouts from living room and master bedroom to the awesome balcony! New carpet going in just before availability date! Unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer hook ups. Gated community with a great clubhouse area including tennis courts and swimming pool! Water, waste water, and trash pick-up is included in the price of rent. 1,137 sq. ft. of living space. District 2 schools. One pet under 30 lbs. may be allowed with additional deposit. The additional security deposit for a pet shall be $500 or $1000, depending on the age. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905



This property is available for move in on 7/3/20