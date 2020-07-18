All apartments in Colorado Springs
3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E

3710 Strawberry Field Grove · No Longer Available
Location

3710 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Stratmoor Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
This upper level unit features a gas fireplace, central air conditioning, storage unit, and single car carport. Walkouts from living room and master bedroom to the awesome balcony! New carpet going in just before availability date! Unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer hook ups. Gated community with a great clubhouse area including tennis courts and swimming pool! Water, waste water, and trash pick-up is included in the price of rent. 1,137 sq. ft. of living space. District 2 schools. One pet under 30 lbs. may be allowed with additional deposit. The additional security deposit for a pet shall be $500 or $1000, depending on the age. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

This property is available for move in on 7/3/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E have any available units?
3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E have?
Some of 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E is pet friendly.
Does 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E offer parking?
Yes, 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E offers parking.
Does 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E have a pool?
Yes, 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E has a pool.
Does 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E have accessible units?
No, 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 Strawberry Field Grv Apt E has units with dishwashers.
