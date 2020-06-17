All apartments in Colorado Springs
345 Waco Court
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

345 Waco Court

345 Waco Court · (970) 710-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 Waco Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Discovery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This large home located in a cut-de-sac has a large yard and backs to a wooded area. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint, updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counters. The back yard boasts a large deck for entertaining. The interior has two living areas and also has two fireplaces for the winter months.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Waco Court have any available units?
345 Waco Court has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Waco Court have?
Some of 345 Waco Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Waco Court currently offering any rent specials?
345 Waco Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Waco Court pet-friendly?
No, 345 Waco Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 345 Waco Court offer parking?
No, 345 Waco Court does not offer parking.
Does 345 Waco Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Waco Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Waco Court have a pool?
No, 345 Waco Court does not have a pool.
Does 345 Waco Court have accessible units?
No, 345 Waco Court does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Waco Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Waco Court does not have units with dishwashers.
