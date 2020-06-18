All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3417 Atlantic Dr.

3417 Atlantic Drive · (719) 380-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3417 Atlantic Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3417 Atlantic Dr. · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Three Bedroom townhome at Valley Hi - Quiet town home at end of loop. This wonderful town home has 2 stories, with 3 bedrooms and one and half bathrooms with all new paint and carpet through out! Kitchen bar opens into the living room with a wood burning fireplace and walk out to the back yard and great views. With a one car garage, driveway and near by guest parking, guests won't have far to walk. All 3 bedrooms, laundry and full bath are on the upper level. About 1250 square feet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1932218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Atlantic Dr. have any available units?
3417 Atlantic Dr. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Atlantic Dr. have?
Some of 3417 Atlantic Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Atlantic Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Atlantic Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Atlantic Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Atlantic Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3417 Atlantic Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Atlantic Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3417 Atlantic Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Atlantic Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Atlantic Dr. have a pool?
No, 3417 Atlantic Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Atlantic Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3417 Atlantic Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Atlantic Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 Atlantic Dr. has units with dishwashers.
