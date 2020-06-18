3417 Atlantic Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace guest parking carpet

Three Bedroom townhome at Valley Hi - Quiet town home at end of loop. This wonderful town home has 2 stories, with 3 bedrooms and one and half bathrooms with all new paint and carpet through out! Kitchen bar opens into the living room with a wood burning fireplace and walk out to the back yard and great views. With a one car garage, driveway and near by guest parking, guests won't have far to walk. All 3 bedrooms, laundry and full bath are on the upper level. About 1250 square feet.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1932218)