3210 Rock Harbor Point

Amenities
Charming 2-Story on Powers Corridor - Lovely 2-Story located in a cozy cul-de-sac featuring a living room w/stone gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, dining area w/walkout to deck, kitchen w/counter bar, pantry, wood flooring, and half bath. Upper level features a master w/full private bath, 2 additional bedrooms, main bath. The basement is partially finished w/laundry and plenty of usable space for storage or play! This home is taken care of! Central Air, great location, and mountain views! Come and enjoy!
- Fair or better credit
- Income near 3x the rental amount
- Each roommate should meet the income requirement
- One small to medium dog subject to approval and fee
- No cats
- Proof of income
- No judgments from prior landlords
- Rent charge starts within one week of an approved application.
- No MMJ
- No smoking
- $55 application fee per adult for background, credit, income, and rental
history verification
(RLNE4945022)