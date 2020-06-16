3210 Rock Harbor Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Charming 2-Story on Powers Corridor - Lovely 2-Story located in a cozy cul-de-sac featuring a living room w/stone gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, dining area w/walkout to deck, kitchen w/counter bar, pantry, wood flooring, and half bath. Upper level features a master w/full private bath, 2 additional bedrooms, main bath. The basement is partially finished w/laundry and plenty of usable space for storage or play! This home is taken care of! Central Air, great location, and mountain views! Come and enjoy!



- Fair or better credit

- Income near 3x the rental amount

- Each roommate should meet the income requirement

- One small to medium dog subject to approval and fee

- No cats

- Proof of income

- No judgments from prior landlords

- Rent charge starts within one week of an approved application.

- No MMJ

- No smoking

- $55 application fee per adult for background, credit, income, and rental

history verification



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4945022)