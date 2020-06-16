All apartments in Colorado Springs
3210 Rock Harbor Point
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3210 Rock Harbor Point

3210 Rock Harbor Point · (719) 884-0748
Location

3210 Rock Harbor Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Springs Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3210 Rock Harbor Point · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1767 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming 2-Story on Powers Corridor - Lovely 2-Story located in a cozy cul-de-sac featuring a living room w/stone gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, dining area w/walkout to deck, kitchen w/counter bar, pantry, wood flooring, and half bath. Upper level features a master w/full private bath, 2 additional bedrooms, main bath. The basement is partially finished w/laundry and plenty of usable space for storage or play! This home is taken care of! Central Air, great location, and mountain views! Come and enjoy!

- Fair or better credit
- Income near 3x the rental amount
- Each roommate should meet the income requirement
- One small to medium dog subject to approval and fee
- No cats
- Proof of income
- No judgments from prior landlords
- Rent charge starts within one week of an approved application.
- No MMJ
- No smoking
- $55 application fee per adult for background, credit, income, and rental
history verification

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4945022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Rock Harbor Point have any available units?
3210 Rock Harbor Point has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Rock Harbor Point have?
Some of 3210 Rock Harbor Point's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Rock Harbor Point currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Rock Harbor Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Rock Harbor Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 Rock Harbor Point is pet friendly.
Does 3210 Rock Harbor Point offer parking?
No, 3210 Rock Harbor Point does not offer parking.
Does 3210 Rock Harbor Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Rock Harbor Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Rock Harbor Point have a pool?
No, 3210 Rock Harbor Point does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Rock Harbor Point have accessible units?
No, 3210 Rock Harbor Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Rock Harbor Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Rock Harbor Point does not have units with dishwashers.
