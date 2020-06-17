All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:58 PM

1815 Spring Water Pt

1815 Spring Water Pt · (719) 301-6308
Location

1815 Spring Water Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80908
Kettle Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1475 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
Available 05/31/20 Brand New Urban Style Townhouse at Victory Ridge - Property Id: 253932

A new build stylish, urban style town home located at The District @ Victory!
The brand new 2-story town home offers low maintenance living with private entry, enclosed courtyard, & 2-car attached garage.

This beautiful home offers an open living room with 9' ceilings and large windows. The spacious kitchen offers an island with granite counter tops, modern stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry. Master suite features an over-sized walk in closet and bath with dual sinks. W/D conveniently located upstairs with the bedrooms.

This town home has an enviable location within minutes of desirable shopping centers, restaurants, theaters, D20 schools, and the Air Force Academy. Within minutes of both I25 and Powers Blvd.
One dog permitted (max 35lbs) with a $250 non-refundable pet fee and $30/mo rent; no cats allowed. Ground maintenance of common areas, trash, & snow removal of private driveway.

Call Spring Water at (719) 301-6308 with any questions or to schedule a time to view!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253932
Property Id 253932

(RLNE5674948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Spring Water Pt have any available units?
1815 Spring Water Pt has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Spring Water Pt have?
Some of 1815 Spring Water Pt's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Spring Water Pt currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Spring Water Pt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Spring Water Pt pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Spring Water Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1815 Spring Water Pt offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Spring Water Pt does offer parking.
Does 1815 Spring Water Pt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 Spring Water Pt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Spring Water Pt have a pool?
No, 1815 Spring Water Pt does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Spring Water Pt have accessible units?
No, 1815 Spring Water Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Spring Water Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Spring Water Pt has units with dishwashers.
