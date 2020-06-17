1815 Spring Water Pt

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage media room

Available 05/31/20 Brand New Urban Style Townhouse at Victory Ridge - Property Id: 253932



A new build stylish, urban style town home located at The District @ Victory!

The brand new 2-story town home offers low maintenance living with private entry, enclosed courtyard, & 2-car attached garage.



This beautiful home offers an open living room with 9' ceilings and large windows. The spacious kitchen offers an island with granite counter tops, modern stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry. Master suite features an over-sized walk in closet and bath with dual sinks. W/D conveniently located upstairs with the bedrooms.



This town home has an enviable location within minutes of desirable shopping centers, restaurants, theaters, D20 schools, and the Air Force Academy. Within minutes of both I25 and Powers Blvd.

One dog permitted (max 35lbs) with a $250 non-refundable pet fee and $30/mo rent; no cats allowed. Ground maintenance of common areas, trash, & snow removal of private driveway.



Call Spring Water at (719) 301-6308 with any questions or to schedule a time to view!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253932

