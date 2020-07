Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher gym fireplace

IMMACULATE 2 STORY HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT!!! - Property Id: 313550



IMMACULATE 2 STORY HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL, TWO GAS FIREPLACES, ONE IN THE MASTER BEDROOM AND ONE IN THE FAMILY ROOM BASEMENT. OFFICE WITH FRENCH DOORS AND 3/4 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. 3 BEDROOMS ON THE UPPER LEVEL, 4TH BEDROOM, 2ND FAMILY ROOM AND 3/4 BATH IN BASEMENT. BEAUTIFUL FENCED BACK YARD, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. GREAT FAMILY HOME. CLOSE TO MILITARY BASE.



SCHOOL DISTRICT 11



***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1466-w-costilla-st-colorado-springs-co/313550

No Dogs Allowed



