Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

5 Bed/4 Bath, 3438 Sqft - 8190 S Monaco Cir - Available now. 5 Bed, 4 Bath home with finished basement and large fenced in yard in a desirable area of Centennial. Includes hardwood floors, 2-car garage, kitchen with all stainless appliances (french door refrigerator, double ovens, dishwasher and wine cooler), formal living room, family room, two fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and more. Master suite upstairs includes a 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closet. Central heat and air, loft, finished basement is complete with wet bar, and all house fan, washer and dryer, and much more! Won't last; schedule a showing today!



Disclosure: Storage shed in rear is not included and will be locked.



Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,950

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Subscription Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



(RLNE5936418)