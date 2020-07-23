All apartments in Centennial
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

8190 S Monaco Cir

8190 South Monaco Circle · (720) 903-4341
Location

8190 South Monaco Circle, Centennial, CO 80112
Foxridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8190 S Monaco Cir · Avail. now

$2,950

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5 Bed/4 Bath, 3438 Sqft - 8190 S Monaco Cir - Available now. 5 Bed, 4 Bath home with finished basement and large fenced in yard in a desirable area of Centennial. Includes hardwood floors, 2-car garage, kitchen with all stainless appliances (french door refrigerator, double ovens, dishwasher and wine cooler), formal living room, family room, two fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and more. Master suite upstairs includes a 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closet. Central heat and air, loft, finished basement is complete with wet bar, and all house fan, washer and dryer, and much more! Won't last; schedule a showing today!

Disclosure: Storage shed in rear is not included and will be locked.

Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,950
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Subscription Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5936418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8190 S Monaco Cir have any available units?
8190 S Monaco Cir has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8190 S Monaco Cir have?
Some of 8190 S Monaco Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8190 S Monaco Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8190 S Monaco Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8190 S Monaco Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8190 S Monaco Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8190 S Monaco Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8190 S Monaco Cir offers parking.
Does 8190 S Monaco Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8190 S Monaco Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8190 S Monaco Cir have a pool?
No, 8190 S Monaco Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8190 S Monaco Cir have accessible units?
No, 8190 S Monaco Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8190 S Monaco Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8190 S Monaco Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 8190 S Monaco Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8190 S Monaco Cir has units with air conditioning.
