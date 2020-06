Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing brick multi-level home in a fabulous location near shopping,trails,parks, schools,recreation center and dining. This wonderful home has been remodeled and shined up, you will enjoy the floor plan and large size bedrooms and wait until you see this back yard! Roof is less than 10 years, new flooring in kitchen, new granite, this home is ready for move in!