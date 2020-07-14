Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym pool pool table internet access media room package receiving cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments game room guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal playground smoke-free community

Find your next home at Cortland Broomfield Apartments, a brand new luxury apartment community with mountain views. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartments, along with community amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and business center. Cortland Broomfield is located just off US-36, in the heart of the Arista community. Upscale dining, shopping, and entertainment venues are just minutes away, most within walking distance. Apartment living has never been so luxurious, or convenient! Cortland Broomfield is a pet-friendly community. Come home to Cortland Broomfield Apartments today!