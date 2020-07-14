All apartments in Broomfield
Cortland Broomfield

Open Now until 6pm
11585 Destination Dr · (720) 729-2335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease by 7/15/20 and receive 1 month free! Talk to the leasing team for details.
Location

11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO 80021
Broomfield Urban Transit Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5204 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 2307 · Avail. now

$1,556

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 2410 · Avail. now

$1,607

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5303 · Avail. now

$1,854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 3206 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 4203 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4312 · Avail. now

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1462 sqft

Unit 5412 · Avail. now

$2,380

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1462 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Broomfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
pool
pool table
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
cc payments
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Find your next home at Cortland Broomfield Apartments, a brand new luxury apartment community with mountain views. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartments, along with community amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and business center. Cortland Broomfield is located just off US-36, in the heart of the Arista community. Upscale dining, shopping, and entertainment venues are just minutes away, most within walking distance. Apartment living has never been so luxurious, or convenient! Cortland Broomfield is a pet-friendly community. Come home to Cortland Broomfield Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $23 due at time of application
Deposit: Starts at $200 up to 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee due at move-in
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 - $500
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $299/month. Surface lot available for parking. $299 for detached single car garages. $125 for under ground parking Please call our leasing office for more details.
Storage Details: Storage units: $30-$50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cortland Broomfield have any available units?
Cortland Broomfield has 17 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortland Broomfield have?
Some of Cortland Broomfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Broomfield currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Broomfield is offering the following rent specials: Lease by 7/15/20 and receive 1 month free! Talk to the leasing team for details.
Is Cortland Broomfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Broomfield is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Broomfield offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Broomfield offers parking.
Does Cortland Broomfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Broomfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Broomfield have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Broomfield has a pool.
Does Cortland Broomfield have accessible units?
Yes, Cortland Broomfield has accessible units.
Does Cortland Broomfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland Broomfield has units with dishwashers.
