Cortland Broomfield

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $23 due at time of application
Deposit: Starts at $200 up to 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee due at move-in
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 - $500
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $299/month. Surface lot available for parking. $299 for detached single car garages. $125 for under ground parking Please call our leasing office for more details.
Storage Details: Storage units: $30-$50/month