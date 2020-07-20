All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

2339 W. 165th Lane

2339 West 165th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2339 West 165th Lane, Broomfield, CO 80023
Preble Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 3-Bedroom Broomfield Home Overlooking Open Space - North Park beauty built in 2016 with custom updates making this home look and feel brand new! Your front yard is wide open space with easy access to nearby trails and parks. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a spacious loft upstairs and 1/2 bath on the main floor.

Walk into this open floor plan and you'll love the abundance of natural light that flows throughout the home. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with a gas stove and a beautiful kitchen island overlooking the dining and living areas. Enjoy spending time outside in your private fenced yard. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout the main living areas and plush carpet in each of the bedrooms. The guest bedrooms face open space and are located on the opposite side of the loft from the master bedroom.

Washer/dryer located in laundry room upstairs. 2-car attached garage and open parking spaces available. Unfinished basement provides lots of extra storage space or makes a great rec room. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landscaping and some snow removal included. Sorry, no pets.

This home is located in a new and growing community just east of Lafayette and Boulder and with convenient access to E-470 and I-25.

Please call, text or email to schedule your personal tour of this incredible home.

VIDEO TOUR OF HOME: https://youtu.be/bVkGi4nP0cw

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATIONS: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/926e5e5b-3243-493f-a781-489bfed69c68

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4810805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 W. 165th Lane have any available units?
2339 W. 165th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 W. 165th Lane have?
Some of 2339 W. 165th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 W. 165th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2339 W. 165th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 W. 165th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2339 W. 165th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 2339 W. 165th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2339 W. 165th Lane offers parking.
Does 2339 W. 165th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2339 W. 165th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 W. 165th Lane have a pool?
No, 2339 W. 165th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2339 W. 165th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2339 W. 165th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 W. 165th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 W. 165th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
