2339 W. 165th Lane

Stunning 3-Bedroom Broomfield Home Overlooking Open Space - North Park beauty built in 2016 with custom updates making this home look and feel brand new! Your front yard is wide open space with easy access to nearby trails and parks. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a spacious loft upstairs and 1/2 bath on the main floor.



Walk into this open floor plan and you'll love the abundance of natural light that flows throughout the home. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with a gas stove and a beautiful kitchen island overlooking the dining and living areas. Enjoy spending time outside in your private fenced yard. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout the main living areas and plush carpet in each of the bedrooms. The guest bedrooms face open space and are located on the opposite side of the loft from the master bedroom.



Washer/dryer located in laundry room upstairs. 2-car attached garage and open parking spaces available. Unfinished basement provides lots of extra storage space or makes a great rec room. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landscaping and some snow removal included. Sorry, no pets.



This home is located in a new and growing community just east of Lafayette and Boulder and with convenient access to E-470 and I-25.



Please call, text or email to schedule your personal tour of this incredible home.



