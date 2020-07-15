All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

Cortland Flatirons

13585 Via Varra Rd · (720) 943-8519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO 80020

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1218 · Avail. now

$1,473

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 1403 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,493

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2221 · Avail. now

$1,841

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 3311 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,871

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Unit 1307 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,871

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Flatirons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
car charging
dog grooming area
game room
lobby
media room
playground
pool table
shuffle board
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO. Scenic mountain views and designer features like granite countertops and wood-style flooring will make you proud to call any of our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet.
fee: $300-$500
limit: 3
rent: $30 Min/Max per pet.
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited. Assistance animals for the disabled are not considered to be pets, and are not subject to the aforementioned type, breed, or age restrictions. However, assistance animals for the disabled still require prior written approval of management.
Parking Details: Reserved garage included.
Storage Details: $30-$60/month depends on size

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cortland Flatirons have any available units?
Cortland Flatirons has 19 units available starting at $1,473 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortland Flatirons have?
Some of Cortland Flatirons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Flatirons currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Flatirons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cortland Flatirons pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Flatirons is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Flatirons offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Flatirons offers parking.
Does Cortland Flatirons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Flatirons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Flatirons have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Flatirons has a pool.
Does Cortland Flatirons have accessible units?
Yes, Cortland Flatirons has accessible units.
Does Cortland Flatirons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland Flatirons has units with dishwashers.
