Cortland Flatirons

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet.
fee: $300-$500
limit: 3
rent: $30 Min/Max per pet.
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited. Assistance animals for the disabled are not considered to be pets, and are not subject to the aforementioned type, breed, or age restrictions. However, assistance animals for the disabled still require prior written approval of management.