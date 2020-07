Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 car charging carport cc payments coffee bar concierge courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

When you call 8000 Uptown home, you can meet up with friends in the lounge and relax by the sparkling pool. 8000 Uptown is located in Broomfield where you’re a short walk from the US 36 transit station, 1st Bank Center events and all of Arista’s cafes, boutiques and parks. Conveniently close and oh-so connected.



You’ll experience views of the mountains and open space from many of our one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Every home has stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and washers & dryers. As luxurious as your apartment is, the fun begins once you step outside your door. Take a dip in the pool, workout in the 24-hour fitness center, walk the dog or hang with friends in the clubhouse. 8000 Uptown offers the perfect lifestyle for everything that matters.