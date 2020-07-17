13420 Newton Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Outstanding property with 2 acre lot, spacious home with lots of privacy in middle of Broomfield, 3 bed, 2 bath, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, new cabinets, fresh paint, large covered deck, additional family room in basement, lots of storage and 2 car garage. This home has the country feel but still close to amenities and recreation. Additional rooms in basement will remain unfinished. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com