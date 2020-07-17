All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated June 18 2019 at 5:34 PM

13420 Newton Ct

13420 Newton Court · No Longer Available
Location

13420 Newton Court, Broomfield, CO 80020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Outstanding property with 2 acre lot, spacious home with lots of privacy in middle of Broomfield, 3 bed, 2 bath, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, new cabinets, fresh paint, large covered deck, additional family room in basement, lots of storage and 2 car garage. This home has the country feel but still close to amenities and recreation. Additional rooms in basement will remain unfinished. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13420 Newton Ct have any available units?
13420 Newton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13420 Newton Ct have?
Some of 13420 Newton Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13420 Newton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13420 Newton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13420 Newton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13420 Newton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13420 Newton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13420 Newton Ct offers parking.
Does 13420 Newton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13420 Newton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13420 Newton Ct have a pool?
No, 13420 Newton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13420 Newton Ct have accessible units?
No, 13420 Newton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13420 Newton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13420 Newton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
