Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry ceiling fan Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance dog grooming area internet access media room package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. Each of our homes comes fully equipped with a designer kitchen including stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and contemporary lighting fixtures. An expansive kitchen island opens up to a charming living room space with wood-style flooring and plenty of room to entertain guests. Your master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and leads to your master bathroom complete with an oversized soaking tub for prime relaxation. You even have your own private patio or balcony, ideal for sipping coffee and enjoying the fresh air with mountain views at the start of each day!