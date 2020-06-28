All apartments in Broomfield
130 Emerald Street

130 Emerald Street · No Longer Available
Location

130 Emerald Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
130 Emerald Street Available 04/01/20 Stunning 4 Bed / 2 Bath - Available April 1st! - Adorably renovated home in desirable Broomfield Heights. Convenient 5 minutes to US 36, 15 minutes to Boulder/Foothills Parkway, 26 minutes to Denver/6th Ave. Beautiful landscaping in both front and back yard is maintained by the owner and is perfect for entertaining. The Home features a modern open kitchen design, granite, tile & hardwood floors, modern appliances and features a professional hood over the range for indoor grilling. Central Heat and A/C throughout. Tenant responsible for utilities. Pets negotiable. Available April 1st, 2020.

Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5148756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Emerald Street have any available units?
130 Emerald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Emerald Street have?
Some of 130 Emerald Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Emerald Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 Emerald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Emerald Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Emerald Street is pet friendly.
Does 130 Emerald Street offer parking?
Yes, 130 Emerald Street offers parking.
Does 130 Emerald Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Emerald Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Emerald Street have a pool?
No, 130 Emerald Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 Emerald Street have accessible units?
No, 130 Emerald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Emerald Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Emerald Street has units with dishwashers.
