All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 123 Edgeview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
123 Edgeview Dr
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

123 Edgeview Dr

123 Edgeview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Interlocken
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

123 Edgeview Drive, Broomfield, CO 80021
Interlocken

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
hot tub
internet access
One Bedroom in Broomfield: Great Commute - Property Id: 258687

One of four one bedroom floor plans available at the property, all ready for April move ins.

Resort-style amenities, whether you spend your free time in the mountains or shopping nearby at your favorite stores. acre dog park onsite and easy access to the RTD Bus line, Hwy 36 and the Interlocken Loop. Easy access to University of Colorado in Boulder and Downtown Denver commutes.

Residence Features:
Walk-in closets w/ built-in shelving, Full size Washer/ Dryer, USB electrical outlets, Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Oversized garden tubs, 9 foot ceilings, and mountain views. Gaming lounge 24-hour fitness center, Social lounge w/ community Xbox. Electric car charging, Recycling onsite, High-speed Internet and WiFi included in rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258687
Property Id 258687

(RLNE5704725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Edgeview Dr have any available units?
123 Edgeview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Edgeview Dr have?
Some of 123 Edgeview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Edgeview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
123 Edgeview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Edgeview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Edgeview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 123 Edgeview Dr offer parking?
No, 123 Edgeview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 123 Edgeview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Edgeview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Edgeview Dr have a pool?
No, 123 Edgeview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 123 Edgeview Dr have accessible units?
No, 123 Edgeview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Edgeview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Edgeview Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College