123 Edgeview Dr

One Bedroom in Broomfield: Great Commute - Property Id: 258687



One of four one bedroom floor plans available at the property, all ready for April move ins.



Resort-style amenities, whether you spend your free time in the mountains or shopping nearby at your favorite stores. acre dog park onsite and easy access to the RTD Bus line, Hwy 36 and the Interlocken Loop. Easy access to University of Colorado in Boulder and Downtown Denver commutes.



Residence Features:

Walk-in closets w/ built-in shelving, Full size Washer/ Dryer, USB electrical outlets, Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Oversized garden tubs, 9 foot ceilings, and mountain views. Gaming lounge 24-hour fitness center, Social lounge w/ community Xbox. Electric car charging, Recycling onsite, High-speed Internet and WiFi included in rent.

