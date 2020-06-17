Amenities

1190 Opal Place #203 Available 09/01/19 Fully furnished, completely updated 1 bedroom/1 bath 2nd floor condo in Miramonte Ranch. - Fully furnished, sunny, completely updated 1 bedroom/1 bath 2nd floor condo in Miramonte Ranch! Updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, modern cabinets, and gorgeous white quartz counter tops. Vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan. New carpet and a large, walk-in closet in bedroom. The bathroom features a new double-vanity with quartz counter tops, new toilet and modern tile flooring. This unit also comes with a laundry closet with washer/dryer hookup, as well as a balcony which can be accessed from the living room and bedroom. Easy access to Boulder and Denver, close to shopping, public transit, and open space. Possibility of renting unfurnished if desired.



No Pets Allowed



