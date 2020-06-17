All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 1190 Opal Place #203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
1190 Opal Place #203
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

1190 Opal Place #203

1190 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1190 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
garage
1190 Opal Place #203 Available 09/01/19 Fully furnished, completely updated 1 bedroom/1 bath 2nd floor condo in Miramonte Ranch. - Fully furnished, sunny, completely updated 1 bedroom/1 bath 2nd floor condo in Miramonte Ranch! Updated kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, modern cabinets, and gorgeous white quartz counter tops. Vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan. New carpet and a large, walk-in closet in bedroom. The bathroom features a new double-vanity with quartz counter tops, new toilet and modern tile flooring. This unit also comes with a laundry closet with washer/dryer hookup, as well as a balcony which can be accessed from the living room and bedroom. Easy access to Boulder and Denver, close to shopping, public transit, and open space. Possibility of renting unfurnished if desired.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4635424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 Opal Place #203 have any available units?
1190 Opal Place #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1190 Opal Place #203 have?
Some of 1190 Opal Place #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 Opal Place #203 currently offering any rent specials?
1190 Opal Place #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 Opal Place #203 pet-friendly?
No, 1190 Opal Place #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 1190 Opal Place #203 offer parking?
Yes, 1190 Opal Place #203 offers parking.
Does 1190 Opal Place #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1190 Opal Place #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 Opal Place #203 have a pool?
No, 1190 Opal Place #203 does not have a pool.
Does 1190 Opal Place #203 have accessible units?
No, 1190 Opal Place #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 Opal Place #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1190 Opal Place #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College