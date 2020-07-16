All apartments in Boulder
Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:41 AM

934 Spruce Street

934 Spruce St · (720) 730-7186
Location

934 Spruce St, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come tour this awesome home located in the heart of central Boulder! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,442 square feet of livable space. The kitchen is spacious and fully equipped with newer cabinets and lots of counter space. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space that is great for entertaining guests. The living room includes restored hardwood flooring and many windows that bring in great natural light. A washer and dryer are also available on the first floor. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine with your furry friend from the partially fenced in yard that offers privacy. Four off-street parking spaces are included with this property as well. You will love the location of this property as it is walking distance from Boulder’s top restaurants, shops and bars on Pearl Street and 29th Street Mall. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to both Highway 36 and Highway 93. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Partially Fenced Yard
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 4 Off-street parking spaces
School District: Boulder Valley

The property will be vacant on July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Spruce Street have any available units?
934 Spruce Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 934 Spruce Street have?
Some of 934 Spruce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
934 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 934 Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 934 Spruce Street offers parking.
Does 934 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 Spruce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 934 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 934 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 934 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 Spruce Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 934 Spruce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 Spruce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
