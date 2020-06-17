All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 715 S. 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
715 S. 46th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

715 S. 46th Street

715 South 46th Street · (970) 217-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

715 South 46th Street, Boulder, CO 80305
Majestic Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 715 S. 46th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
715 S. 46th Street Available 08/01/20 - L@@K Granite, Hardwood, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Aug. 1 (So. Boulder, CO) L@@K - Great 4 bedroom home in Table Mesa......This home has a. great open living room and dining area that flows into the grand fenced back yard. The kitchen features Granite Counter tops and brand new beautiful cabinets, new tile floor...... All doors have been replaced with solid wood doors...Windows and recessed lighting are all new!!. House also has a 1 Car attached garage...

Near Table Mesa shopping center, University, bus lines, hiking/biking trails.

Legal for 3 unrelated

Rent: $3400 (first and last required)
Application Fee: $35/applicant
Deposit: $3400

RHL-0216698

(RLNE2034991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 S. 46th Street have any available units?
715 S. 46th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 715 S. 46th Street have?
Some of 715 S. 46th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 S. 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 S. 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 S. 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 715 S. 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 715 S. 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 715 S. 46th Street does offer parking.
Does 715 S. 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 S. 46th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 S. 46th Street have a pool?
No, 715 S. 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 S. 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 715 S. 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 S. 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 S. 46th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 S. 46th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 S. 46th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 715 S. 46th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
The View on 26th
1853 26th St
Boulder, CO 80302
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity