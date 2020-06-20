All apartments in Boulder
5708 Table Top Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5708 Table Top Court

5708 Table Top Court · No Longer Available
Location

5708 Table Top Court, Boulder, CO 80301
Gunbarrel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Bright, Lofty 3 bed/2.5 bath House in Gunbarrel - Available NOW! - This lovely house is in a peaceful neighborhood in Gunbarrel, just steps away from a jogging trail. When entering this house you will immediately feel the spaciousness the lofty ceilings provide. The kitchen has a granite island, dishwasher, and stainless appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout the entire first level. Partially finished basement includes a large storage room with washer and dryer. The large back deck leads to a quaint, fenced-in stone patio. Some furniture included with this rental include a mounted flat screen TV, a stand up piano, office furniture, and patio furniture. Two car garage.

Pets okay!

Please contact Fox Property Management to schedule a showing at 720.583.4369

Rental License: RHL2017-00246
Zoning District: RM-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals

(RLNE2787691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Table Top Court have any available units?
5708 Table Top Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 5708 Table Top Court have?
Some of 5708 Table Top Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Table Top Court currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Table Top Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Table Top Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 Table Top Court is pet friendly.
Does 5708 Table Top Court offer parking?
Yes, 5708 Table Top Court does offer parking.
Does 5708 Table Top Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5708 Table Top Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Table Top Court have a pool?
No, 5708 Table Top Court does not have a pool.
Does 5708 Table Top Court have accessible units?
No, 5708 Table Top Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Table Top Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 Table Top Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5708 Table Top Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5708 Table Top Court does not have units with air conditioning.
