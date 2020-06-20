5708 Table Top Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bright, Lofty 3 bed/2.5 bath House in Gunbarrel - Available NOW! - This lovely house is in a peaceful neighborhood in Gunbarrel, just steps away from a jogging trail. When entering this house you will immediately feel the spaciousness the lofty ceilings provide. The kitchen has a granite island, dishwasher, and stainless appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout the entire first level. Partially finished basement includes a large storage room with washer and dryer. The large back deck leads to a quaint, fenced-in stone patio. Some furniture included with this rental include a mounted flat screen TV, a stand up piano, office furniture, and patio furniture. Two car garage.



Pets okay!



Please contact Fox Property Management to schedule a showing at 720.583.4369



Rental License: RHL2017-00246

Zoning District: RM-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals



(RLNE2787691)