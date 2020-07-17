520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99

Amenities

Outstanding 2B/2B w/1500+ SQ. FT! - This 2B/2B is in beautiful condition and has been wonderfully taken care of.



View Floor Plan and Video Showing: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SHr4UGWLHKs&mls=1



The exterior is maintained by the HOA - fresh flowers, plenty of grass and access to the community pool and fitness center are just outside your front door, and Colorado Athletic Club is within walking distance only 250 ft away.

The interior is warm and welcoming- walk into the living room with gas fireplace, built in bookshelves perfect for storage or a library area, kitchen with access to laundry room, and remodeled dining room. Just off the living room is a sliding glass door to a walkout balcony with additional storage space.

Upstairs is home to both bedrooms and an additional lofted area- the master has an oversized walk- in closet, custom build bed frame, and L- shaped entertainment center for TV and audio.

Both bedrooms enjoy access to a private bathroom.

Interior eatures include: gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylight, dining room/office area, mounted TV, and more available for tenant use.



Minutes away from Highway 36, Foothills Parkway, South Boulder Road, Baseline Shopping Center and bus routes-- easy access to trails, neighborhood parks, churches, schools, and more!



No pets per HOA.



Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 today for more information!



Rental License: RHL-0334771

Zoning District: BC-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals



No Pets Allowed



