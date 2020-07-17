All apartments in Boulder
520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99

520 Mohawk Dr · No Longer Available
Location

520 Mohawk Dr, Boulder, CO 80303
Frasier Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Outstanding 2B/2B w/1500+ SQ. FT! - This 2B/2B is in beautiful condition and has been wonderfully taken care of.

View Floor Plan and Video Showing: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SHr4UGWLHKs&mls=1

The exterior is maintained by the HOA - fresh flowers, plenty of grass and access to the community pool and fitness center are just outside your front door, and Colorado Athletic Club is within walking distance only 250 ft away.
The interior is warm and welcoming- walk into the living room with gas fireplace, built in bookshelves perfect for storage or a library area, kitchen with access to laundry room, and remodeled dining room. Just off the living room is a sliding glass door to a walkout balcony with additional storage space.
Upstairs is home to both bedrooms and an additional lofted area- the master has an oversized walk- in closet, custom build bed frame, and L- shaped entertainment center for TV and audio.
Both bedrooms enjoy access to a private bathroom.
Interior eatures include: gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylight, dining room/office area, mounted TV, and more available for tenant use.

Minutes away from Highway 36, Foothills Parkway, South Boulder Road, Baseline Shopping Center and bus routes-- easy access to trails, neighborhood parks, churches, schools, and more!

No pets per HOA.

Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 today for more information!

Rental License: RHL-0334771
Zoning District: BC-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 have any available units?
520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 have?
Some of 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 currently offering any rent specials?
520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 pet-friendly?
No, 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 offer parking?
Yes, 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 offers parking.
Does 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 have a pool?
Yes, 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 has a pool.
Does 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 have accessible units?
No, 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99 has units with air conditioning.
