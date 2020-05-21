440 Laramie Boulevard

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 4 bed/4.5 bath townhome - steps from trailhead! - Property Id: 293730
One block to trailhead and one block to city park on quiet, upper part of Laramie in Dakota Ridge. This is a great set-up for 4 students/young professionals or a family with teenagers/adult children, as every level is finished with a bedroom and bathroom; shared kitchen/dining/living room on ground floor. Skylights, balconies, granite tile, new dishwasher, newer HW heater, wonderful decks w/foothills views, large attached garage w/custom storage shelving and electric car charger.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293730
Property Id 293730
(RLNE5833596)