Boulder, CO
440 Laramie Boulevard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

440 Laramie Boulevard

440 Laramie Boulevard · (720) 236-6559
Location

440 Laramie Boulevard, Boulder, CO 80304
Dakota Ridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4.5 baths, $3700 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,700

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2653 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 4 bed/4.5 bath townhome - steps from trailhead! - Property Id: 293730

One block to trailhead and one block to city park on quiet, upper part of Laramie in Dakota Ridge. This is a great set-up for 4 students/young professionals or a family with teenagers/adult children, as every level is finished with a bedroom and bathroom; shared kitchen/dining/living room on ground floor. Skylights, balconies, granite tile, new dishwasher, newer HW heater, wonderful decks w/foothills views, large attached garage w/custom storage shelving and electric car charger.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293730
Property Id 293730

(RLNE5833596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Laramie Boulevard have any available units?
440 Laramie Boulevard has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 Laramie Boulevard have?
Some of 440 Laramie Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Laramie Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
440 Laramie Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Laramie Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 Laramie Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 440 Laramie Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 440 Laramie Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 440 Laramie Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Laramie Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Laramie Boulevard have a pool?
No, 440 Laramie Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 440 Laramie Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 440 Laramie Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Laramie Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Laramie Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Laramie Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Laramie Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
