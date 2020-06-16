Amenities
390 Spruce Street Available 08/01/20 Awesome Location! Darling 2B/2B Downtown Boulder Townhome - This wonderful 2 bedroom 1.75 bathroom townhouse is located just west of downtown Boulder.
Boasting a well lit, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, a cozy living room with gas fireplace, and a backyard with large deck overlooking views of the Flatirons and red rocks. The deck also comes with additional seating, a gas grill, and provides access to the fenced yard with mature landscaping.
The upstairs master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet, while the downstairs bedroom has an attached bathroom and its own personal backyard entrance.
The home was designed with a passive solar brick wall for warming the home on a sunny winter day.
Just to the side of the beautiful front yard, there are 2 private parking spots, street parking, and a sizable shed that can fit up to four bikes.
At 4th and Spruce you are only blocks from Pearl Street shopping, dining, and entertainment, and 1 block from the hiking and biking trails of Mount Sanitas, Boulder Creek Path and Boulder Canyon.
Dog Negotiable
