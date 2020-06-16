Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

390 Spruce Street Available 08/01/20 Awesome Location! Darling 2B/2B Downtown Boulder Townhome - This wonderful 2 bedroom 1.75 bathroom townhouse is located just west of downtown Boulder.



Boasting a well lit, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, a cozy living room with gas fireplace, and a backyard with large deck overlooking views of the Flatirons and red rocks. The deck also comes with additional seating, a gas grill, and provides access to the fenced yard with mature landscaping.

The upstairs master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet, while the downstairs bedroom has an attached bathroom and its own personal backyard entrance.

The home was designed with a passive solar brick wall for warming the home on a sunny winter day.

Just to the side of the beautiful front yard, there are 2 private parking spots, street parking, and a sizable shed that can fit up to four bikes.



At 4th and Spruce you are only blocks from Pearl Street shopping, dining, and entertainment, and 1 block from the hiking and biking trails of Mount Sanitas, Boulder Creek Path and Boulder Canyon.



Dog Negotiable

Please contact Fox Property Management for more information at 720-583-4369 today!



Rental License: RHL-0011368

Zoning District: RMX-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN.

Please call Fox Property Management for more information at 720.583.4369



(RLNE5188130)