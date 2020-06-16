All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 390 Spruce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
390 Spruce Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

390 Spruce Street

390 Spruce Street · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Downtown Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

390 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 390 Spruce Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
390 Spruce Street Available 08/01/20 Awesome Location! Darling 2B/2B Downtown Boulder Townhome - This wonderful 2 bedroom 1.75 bathroom townhouse is located just west of downtown Boulder.

Boasting a well lit, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, a cozy living room with gas fireplace, and a backyard with large deck overlooking views of the Flatirons and red rocks. The deck also comes with additional seating, a gas grill, and provides access to the fenced yard with mature landscaping.
The upstairs master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet, while the downstairs bedroom has an attached bathroom and its own personal backyard entrance.
The home was designed with a passive solar brick wall for warming the home on a sunny winter day.
Just to the side of the beautiful front yard, there are 2 private parking spots, street parking, and a sizable shed that can fit up to four bikes.

At 4th and Spruce you are only blocks from Pearl Street shopping, dining, and entertainment, and 1 block from the hiking and biking trails of Mount Sanitas, Boulder Creek Path and Boulder Canyon.

Dog Negotiable
Please contact Fox Property Management for more information at 720-583-4369 today!

Rental License: RHL-0011368
Zoning District: RMX-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN.
Please call Fox Property Management for more information at 720.583.4369

(RLNE5188130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Spruce Street have any available units?
390 Spruce Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 390 Spruce Street have?
Some of 390 Spruce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
390 Spruce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 390 Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 390 Spruce Street does offer parking.
Does 390 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 Spruce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 390 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 390 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 390 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Spruce Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Spruce Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 390 Spruce Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 390 Spruce Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity