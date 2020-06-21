Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool basketball court clubhouse

2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Aspen Grove North Boulder-Available August 1st! - Spacious 2 bedroom condo in lush North Boulder location! Large living room with dining room space. Swamp cooler, and baseboard heating. Large closets, washer/dryer in room. Storage locker onsite. Large patio/deck off the west end. Complex includes swimming pool, basketball court, clubhouse and spacious lawns. FHA/VA approved. Heat, hot water, and flood insurance are included in HOA dues. Additional storage locker included.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen."



Rental License: RHL2017-00646

Zoning District: RH-4; up to 4 unrelated individuals



