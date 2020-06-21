All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216

2800 Kalmia Avenue · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2800 Kalmia Avenue, Boulder, CO 80301
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Aspen Grove North Boulder-Available August 1st! - Spacious 2 bedroom condo in lush North Boulder location! Large living room with dining room space. Swamp cooler, and baseboard heating. Large closets, washer/dryer in room. Storage locker onsite. Large patio/deck off the west end. Complex includes swimming pool, basketball court, clubhouse and spacious lawns. FHA/VA approved. Heat, hot water, and flood insurance are included in HOA dues. Additional storage locker included.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen."

Rental License: RHL2017-00646
Zoning District: RH-4; up to 4 unrelated individuals

(RLNE3458879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 have any available units?
2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 have?
Some of 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 offer parking?
No, 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 does not offer parking.
Does 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 have a pool?
Yes, 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 has a pool.
Does 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 have accessible units?
No, 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity