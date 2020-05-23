All apartments in Boulder
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:51 PM

2531 9th Street B

2531 9th Street · (720) 236-6559
Location

2531 9th Street, Boulder, CO 80304
Mapleton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Charming 2bd/1ba in the heart of Boulder! - Property Id: 10304

Available for showing and move-in now.

Enjoy peace and tranquility within walking distance of Mount Sanitas, Ideal Market, Pearl Street Mall, North Boulder Park and the North Boulder Recreation Center.

Charming ground-level newly renovated space in cool 1950's triplex. Features include wood floors, energy-efficient windows, pristine kitchen with butcher block counter, free-standing cast iron bathtub, private enclosed flagstone patio, tons of storage space, on-site washer/dryer and carport. Come home to this awesome neighborhood in the heart of Boulder!

Pets negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/10304
Property Id 10304

(RLNE5645970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 9th Street B have any available units?
2531 9th Street B has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2531 9th Street B have?
Some of 2531 9th Street B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 9th Street B currently offering any rent specials?
2531 9th Street B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 9th Street B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 9th Street B is pet friendly.
Does 2531 9th Street B offer parking?
Yes, 2531 9th Street B does offer parking.
Does 2531 9th Street B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2531 9th Street B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 9th Street B have a pool?
No, 2531 9th Street B does not have a pool.
Does 2531 9th Street B have accessible units?
No, 2531 9th Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 9th Street B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 9th Street B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 9th Street B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 9th Street B does not have units with air conditioning.
