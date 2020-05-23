2531 9th Street B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Charming 2bd/1ba in the heart of Boulder! - Property Id: 10304



Available for showing and move-in now.



Enjoy peace and tranquility within walking distance of Mount Sanitas, Ideal Market, Pearl Street Mall, North Boulder Park and the North Boulder Recreation Center.



Charming ground-level newly renovated space in cool 1950's triplex. Features include wood floors, energy-efficient windows, pristine kitchen with butcher block counter, free-standing cast iron bathtub, private enclosed flagstone patio, tons of storage space, on-site washer/dryer and carport. Come home to this awesome neighborhood in the heart of Boulder!



Pets negotiable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/10304

Property Id 10304



(RLNE5645970)