Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

1949 Pearl Street #C Available 05/15/20 Relax and Indulge in the Luxury of this Expansive Residence for Rent in Boulder - Relax and indulge in the luxury of this expansive residence. The home showcases earth tones, an open-concept plan, soaring floor-to-ceiling windows, an upper level mezzanine overlooking the great room, reclaimed barn wood doors, and three balconies. Two parking spaces are included in a secure garage beneath the unit. This is a quiet complex boasting easy access to the center of town and Pearl Street. Venture out and discover Boulder's coffee shops, restaurants and retail shops within walking distance.

RHL2017-00916 | Maximum of 2 unrelated occupants



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5725909)