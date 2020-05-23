All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 1949 Pearl Street #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
1949 Pearl Street #C
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

1949 Pearl Street #C

1949 Pearl Street · (303) 545-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Whittier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1949 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1949 Pearl Street #C · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
1949 Pearl Street #C Available 05/15/20 Relax and Indulge in the Luxury of this Expansive Residence for Rent in Boulder - Relax and indulge in the luxury of this expansive residence. The home showcases earth tones, an open-concept plan, soaring floor-to-ceiling windows, an upper level mezzanine overlooking the great room, reclaimed barn wood doors, and three balconies. Two parking spaces are included in a secure garage beneath the unit. This is a quiet complex boasting easy access to the center of town and Pearl Street. Venture out and discover Boulder's coffee shops, restaurants and retail shops within walking distance.
RHL2017-00916 | Maximum of 2 unrelated occupants

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5725909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 Pearl Street #C have any available units?
1949 Pearl Street #C has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1949 Pearl Street #C have?
Some of 1949 Pearl Street #C's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 Pearl Street #C currently offering any rent specials?
1949 Pearl Street #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 Pearl Street #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1949 Pearl Street #C is pet friendly.
Does 1949 Pearl Street #C offer parking?
Yes, 1949 Pearl Street #C does offer parking.
Does 1949 Pearl Street #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 Pearl Street #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 Pearl Street #C have a pool?
No, 1949 Pearl Street #C does not have a pool.
Does 1949 Pearl Street #C have accessible units?
No, 1949 Pearl Street #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 Pearl Street #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 Pearl Street #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 Pearl Street #C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1949 Pearl Street #C has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1949 Pearl Street #C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
The View on 26th
1853 26th St
Boulder, CO 80302
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity