1185 35th Street, # 4

1185 35th Street
Location

1185 35th Street, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1185 35th St. Unit #4 - Recently remodeled top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, near 35th & Colorado. Updated kitchen and bathroom, new paint and new carpet. Approximately 700 square feet. Sorry no pets allowed. For more information, or to schedule a showing please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.

Per City of Boulder regulations, occupancy limit of unrelated individuals is 4 for this property. For more information on occupancy regulations please see: City of Boulder Occupancy Laws. RHL-0003315.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

