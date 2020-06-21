1185 35th Street, # 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1185 35th St. Unit #4 - Recently remodeled top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, near 35th & Colorado. Updated kitchen and bathroom, new paint and new carpet. Approximately 700 square feet. Sorry no pets allowed. For more information, or to schedule a showing please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.



Per City of Boulder regulations, occupancy limit of unrelated individuals is 4 for this property. For more information on occupancy regulations please see: City of Boulder Occupancy Laws. RHL-0003315.