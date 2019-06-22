All apartments in Berkley
3485 W 68th Ave
3485 W 68th Ave

3485 West 68th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3485 West 68th Avenue, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/519b1f80b9 ---- Solid wood cabinetry Convenient location to Federal and I-70 Stacking Washer/Dryer Tenant parking lot Clean carpeting Separate kitchen Extra closet space $45 App fee $600 Security deposit $25 Monthly utility fee (water, sewer, trash, and gas) - Tenant billed separately for electricity Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Thank you for viewing! Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3485 W 68th Ave have any available units?
3485 W 68th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
Is 3485 W 68th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3485 W 68th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3485 W 68th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3485 W 68th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 3485 W 68th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3485 W 68th Ave offers parking.
Does 3485 W 68th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3485 W 68th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3485 W 68th Ave have a pool?
No, 3485 W 68th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3485 W 68th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3485 W 68th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3485 W 68th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3485 W 68th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3485 W 68th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3485 W 68th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
