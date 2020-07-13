All apartments in Aurora
Carriage Green
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Carriage Green

Open Now until 5pm
15899 E 13th Pl · (720) 370-5718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15899 E 13th Pl, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 51313 · Avail. Aug 17

$990

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 414 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 51314 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 59205 · Avail. Aug 27

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 99222 · Avail. Aug 29

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage Green.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
parking
hot tub
Welcome to Carriage Green Apartments. If you have been looking to rent an apartment in Aurora, CO, we offer everything you can expect in a great home. Carriage Green features studio and one bedroom homes with spacious living rooms, cozy bedrooms with ample closet space, modern kitchens, plush carpeting and contemporary paint throughout.Here you'll find a host of amenities and conveniences that make life at Carriage Green Apartments perfect. Enjoy a refreshing summer dip at the pool, take the kids to the playground, or enjoy a barbecue in the picnic area. Carriage Green Apartments is cat-friendly, so bring along your furry friend! Residents enjoy the convenience of an onsite laundry facility and controlled building access, making Carriage Green Apartments the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carriage Green have any available units?
Carriage Green has 6 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Carriage Green have?
Some of Carriage Green's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage Green currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage Green is pet friendly.
Does Carriage Green offer parking?
Yes, Carriage Green offers parking.
Does Carriage Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage Green have a pool?
Yes, Carriage Green has a pool.
Does Carriage Green have accessible units?
No, Carriage Green does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage Green have units with dishwashers?
No, Carriage Green does not have units with dishwashers.
