Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:52 PM

157 Studio Apartments for rent in Littleton, CO

Studio apartments could offer the best of Littleton living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public tra... Read Guide >
1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
7 Units Available
Historic Downtown Littleton
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave, Littleton, CO
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
THE STATION APARTMENTS IN LITTLETON Welcome to The Station Apartments in downtown Littleton. Residents will enjoy mountain views while living in this beautifully updated property just steps from Littleton's Main Street shops, restaurants, and parks.
Results within 1 mile of Littleton
1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,346
578 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Littleton
1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
35 Units Available
Goldsmith
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,260
718 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 10:19 AM
$
6 Units Available
University
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,097
452 sqft
Recently renovated community near the University of Denver. Open-concept interiors with luxury finishes. On-site pool with cabanas, grilling areas and an outdoor TV. Balconies and walk-in closets provided.
1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
55 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,226
593 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
16 Units Available
University
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,614
845 sqft
Luxury homes with gorgeous views. Enjoy an on-site cafe, gym and rooftop pool. A stone's throw from the University Light Rail Station. Easy access to I-25. Near the University of Denver and Observatory Park.
1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Southglenn
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,375
587 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
24 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,329
593 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
University Park
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$925
420 sqft
A unique, vintage development, this residential complex offers exclusive studio-style units, onsite laundry, pet-friendly amenities and off-street parking. Each apartment includes free Wi-Fi, hardwood flooring and gas stoves.
1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
79 Units Available
Platt Park
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,430
561 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,396
566 sqft
What happens when you line up all the practical things you need for success, and then surround yourself with a kaleidoscope of delightful diversions? You get a balanced life at the intersection of Happy Canyon and Monaco. This is Tangent.
1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
University Park
Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,640
535 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, yoga studio, and putting green. Right next to the University of Denver. Close to Observatory Park.
1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
6 Units Available
Mar Lee
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.
1 of 17

Last updated January 6 at 06:43 PM
16 Units Available
University Hills
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,355
685 sqft
Experience a thoughtful blend of urban living and an outdoor Colorado lifestyle at Yale 25 Station. We are surrounded by dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains and an array of shopping, dining and recreation opportunities.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
University Park
2716 S Cook St
2716 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$800
1541 sqft
Looking for roommates for the 2020/2021 school year. Nicely updated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home close to DU and Wash Park.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Charter
9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E
9645 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
Studio
$1,125
405 sqft
Live the urban lifestyle you crave at this charming studio Condo in Littleton.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Harvey Park
2187 S. Depew St. - D-23
2187 South Depew Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$895
524 sqft
Gorgeous, recently UPDATED-Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment available now! New plank flooring, new paint, and full bathroom remodel as well! Building with security door, on Site Management, & Laundry Rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Littleton
1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 10:43 PM
$
25 Units Available
Downtown Denver
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,365
515 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
7 Units Available
Virginia Village
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$893
450 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,373
496 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
21 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,311
654 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
1 of 65

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
73 Units Available
Five Points
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,429
480 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
69 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
569 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Littleton, CO

Studio apartments could offer the best of Littleton living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Littleton during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

