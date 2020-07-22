10 Studio Apartments for rent in Greeley, CO

They say in real estate: location, location, location. In this case, the location boasts both gorgeous mountain vistas and expansive, flowing plains. The town of Greeley, located in central Colorado, is nestled in the Front Range foothills at the foot of the gorgeous Rocky Mountains. Greeley, CO can chase its roots as far back as the Oregon Trail; the town is adjacent to a former popular stop and post office on the trek out West in the late 1800s.

While property sales have stayed relatively constant, the median sale price of a Greeley home has vastly increased over the past five years from approximately $125k to about $180k. That’s a positive jump of over 30% since 2009, more than big brother Denver can say. Further north and west of 8th Ave/US 85 decrease in price of housing.

First and foremost, newcomers should be prepared for a challenge when first coming to Greely since a large majority of the streets running both directions are in sequential order; with numbered ‘St’ running East-West and numbered ‘Ave’ running North-South. 8th Ave serves as the main border road to the East of the university, and is the place to be any day - or night - of the week. Highway 34 serves as a border road to the South while also providing quick and easy access out of town, and I-25. Most residential and commercial buildings in Greeley are contained within the area northwest of the 8th Ave/Highway 34 intersection, with some new housing developing directly to the East of 8th Ave. These newly built homes are not alone; construction is seemingly sprouting up everywhere.

Renters make up half of Greeley’s population. Most of these are students studying at the University of Northern Colorado. Though typically regarded and known for its top-notch nursing school, UNC has produced recent success both scholastically in the nursing program, and athletically, appearing in the 2011 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

If you’re looking for a place to rent for an incoming University of Northern Colorado student beyond on-campus housing, the area just north of 20th Street has multiple unit housing available. Most available rentals in this area are on a first come, first served basis. Typically prospective renters can be patient to find the “right” space, but should be prepared to agree to terms on a lease – paperwork in hand - the moment they visit the unit. Planning on an August or May move-in date could be good for free help with the beginning and end of the college terms (don’t tell ‘em I told you). But generally, finding and moving into rental units during June and July can save money on the monthly rent. As the college student population disperses for the summer months, landlords have a smaller pool of renters to choose from and the higher competition drives down prices. Lock in a summer rate for a full twelve month contract and save serious cash over the length of a full college term and then some.

Using US 85 to travel the 60 miles south to DIA avoids dreaded I25 & I70 traffic through Denver, while boasting a DIA arrival in the same or less amount of time as it would take through the Interstate 25/70 corridor...with no traffic.

Access to the quintessential Colorado getaway in the Rock Mountains is surprisingly simple despite Greeley’s proximity to wide open eastern plains. Again unlike most Colorado residents and tourists, Greeley residents can drive to Rocky Mountain National Park in just over an hour and a half using US 36, rather than an Interstate which is typical. And again they can do it in the same amount of time, or less. The best of the local fare is easy to find as nearly all restaurants are on the main road through town, 8th Ave. For a more upscale evening, the Greeley Chop House situated precariously on the corner of 8th Ave and 8th St is an absolute must. A fine dining experience with amazing cuts and cooks of meats one would expect from a town with beef as the primary industry outside of Northern Colorado Medical Center in downtown.

To get away from the commotion of Main Street, head West to Fat Albert’s Restaurant on 27th Ave and 17th Street for some good old fashioned fried food. Stay for the desserts. Travel just West of the university on US 34, to Crabtree Brewery for a taste of a good, local brew.

Greeley, CO truly offers a wide array of outdoor fun, from mountain ranges, to flowing plains. But it's the blossoming of 8th Ave region of this still quiet town that has a little something for everybody.