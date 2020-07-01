All apartments in Aurora
980 Macon Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

980 Macon Street

980 Macon Street · No Longer Available
Location

980 Macon Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 04/01/20 Adorable Ranch near Anschutz Med Center. - Property Id: 245056

This house has been completely renovated. All new finishes make it shine. New cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances including front load washer and dryer. Hardwood floors, new paint inside and out with all new windows. Looking for responsible tenants to maintain fenced yard and sparkling home. Only 2 miles to CU Med Center at Anschutz. Close to shopping, bus stops, parks and golf course.
NO SECTION 8
NO SMOKING
NO PETS
No felonies
No evictions
Credit score over 600
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245056
Property Id 245056

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5646045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Macon Street have any available units?
980 Macon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 Macon Street have?
Some of 980 Macon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Macon Street currently offering any rent specials?
980 Macon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Macon Street pet-friendly?
No, 980 Macon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 980 Macon Street offer parking?
No, 980 Macon Street does not offer parking.
Does 980 Macon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 980 Macon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Macon Street have a pool?
No, 980 Macon Street does not have a pool.
Does 980 Macon Street have accessible units?
No, 980 Macon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Macon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 980 Macon Street has units with dishwashers.

