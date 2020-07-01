980 Macon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel

Available 04/01/20 Adorable Ranch near Anschutz Med Center. - Property Id: 245056



This house has been completely renovated. All new finishes make it shine. New cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances including front load washer and dryer. Hardwood floors, new paint inside and out with all new windows. Looking for responsible tenants to maintain fenced yard and sparkling home. Only 2 miles to CU Med Center at Anschutz. Close to shopping, bus stops, parks and golf course.

NO SECTION 8

NO SMOKING

NO PETS

No felonies

No evictions

Credit score over 600

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245056

