9796 East Carolina Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

PRICE REDUCED! 9796 E. Carolina Place in Aurora! - 9796 E. CAROLINA PLACE AURORA, CO. 80247



BEAUTIFUL 3 STORY, 3 BEDROOM 4 BATH 1,699 SQFT TOWN-HOME IN AURORA!



HOME HAS HARDWOOD, CARPET AND TILE FLOORING. THERE ARE 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS INCLUDING THE MASTER SUITE WITH ENSUITE AND HUGE WALK IN CLOSET! 1 BEDROOM IS IN THE LOWER LEVEL WITH ENSUITE. THERE ARE 3 BALCONIES! W/D. TWO CAR GARAGE. KITCHEN HAS DISHWASHER. WASHER/DRYER IN BASEMENT. COMMUNITY HAS POOL !!!



$2,100.00 PLUS ALL UTILITIES



SECURITY DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO ONE FULL MONTHS RENT.



NON-SMOKING AND PET FREE HOME! ONE FULL MONTHS RENT IS ALWAYS DUE AT MOVE IN.



No Pets Allowed



