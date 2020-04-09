All apartments in Aurora
855 S. Kalispell #102
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

855 S. Kalispell #102

855 South Kalispell Circle · (303) 923-3502 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

855 South Kalispell Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 855 S. Kalispell #102 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom with 9 foot ceilings! - Newer condo in well maintained Tollgate Villas. 2 bdr with 2 bath, very spacious and open. 9 foot ceilings, 2 full baths, large closets, full size washer and dryer hookups, 1 car garage with opener. Within walking distance to elementary school. Easy access to Tollgate Walking Trail. Close to mall and other shopping, all amenities, Centerpointe Light Rail Station at Alameda and Sable, conecting bus lines, and light rail and Park-N-Ride. Non –smoking building and no pets allowed. Insurance prohibits satellite dishes. Renters insurance required. Resident pays for electricity, gas and water. Deposit equal to a month’s rent + another $100 for garage door opener, mail box and house key deposit. Sorry, no Section 8 vouchers accepted
Application fee of $35 for each household member 18 or older.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1871816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 S. Kalispell #102 have any available units?
855 S. Kalispell #102 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 855 S. Kalispell #102 currently offering any rent specials?
855 S. Kalispell #102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 S. Kalispell #102 pet-friendly?
No, 855 S. Kalispell #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 855 S. Kalispell #102 offer parking?
Yes, 855 S. Kalispell #102 does offer parking.
Does 855 S. Kalispell #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 S. Kalispell #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 S. Kalispell #102 have a pool?
No, 855 S. Kalispell #102 does not have a pool.
Does 855 S. Kalispell #102 have accessible units?
No, 855 S. Kalispell #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 855 S. Kalispell #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 S. Kalispell #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 855 S. Kalispell #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 855 S. Kalispell #102 has units with air conditioning.
