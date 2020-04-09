855 S. Kalispell #102

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 bedroom with 9 foot ceilings! - Newer condo in well maintained Tollgate Villas. 2 bdr with 2 bath, very spacious and open. 9 foot ceilings, 2 full baths, large closets, full size washer and dryer hookups, 1 car garage with opener. Within walking distance to elementary school. Easy access to Tollgate Walking Trail. Close to mall and other shopping, all amenities, Centerpointe Light Rail Station at Alameda and Sable, conecting bus lines, and light rail and Park-N-Ride. Non –smoking building and no pets allowed. Insurance prohibits satellite dishes. Renters insurance required. Resident pays for electricity, gas and water. Deposit equal to a month’s rent + another $100 for garage door opener, mail box and house key deposit. Sorry, no Section 8 vouchers accepted

Application fee of $35 for each household member 18 or older.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



No Pets Allowed



