All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 761 Troy Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
761 Troy Ct
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

761 Troy Ct

761 Troy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

761 Troy Court, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled home in a convenient neighborhood - Property Id: 141491

Fantastic house in a safe, quiet neighborhood. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, beautiful white cabinets and an easy to clean but beautiful backsplash throughout. The garage was turned into an extra family room with a wood-burning fireplace and TV hookups. Wide-open floorplan between kitchen, dining and living room makes entertaining a breeze and your guests will love to hang out on the large back patio by your lawn and garden-ready area.

Three bedrooms total, with a large master bath and a Jack-and-Jill bathroom with shower connecting the rear two bedrooms. It can also come with some of the furniture in the pics if you'd like.

This house is a Rolling Stone's throw from the VA, Children's Hospital, and University Hospital - Anschutz. As you can see, it is also close to I-225, 6th avenue, and Colfax, making your commute easy to most of the Metro Denver area.

Available mid-end of August, we can discuss that together.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141491p
Property Id 141491

(RLNE5055057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Troy Ct have any available units?
761 Troy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 Troy Ct have?
Some of 761 Troy Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 Troy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
761 Troy Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Troy Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 Troy Ct is pet friendly.
Does 761 Troy Ct offer parking?
Yes, 761 Troy Ct offers parking.
Does 761 Troy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 761 Troy Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Troy Ct have a pool?
No, 761 Troy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 761 Troy Ct have accessible units?
No, 761 Troy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Troy Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 761 Troy Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College