761 Troy Ct

Newly remodeled home in a convenient neighborhood - Property Id: 141491



Fantastic house in a safe, quiet neighborhood. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, beautiful white cabinets and an easy to clean but beautiful backsplash throughout. The garage was turned into an extra family room with a wood-burning fireplace and TV hookups. Wide-open floorplan between kitchen, dining and living room makes entertaining a breeze and your guests will love to hang out on the large back patio by your lawn and garden-ready area.



Three bedrooms total, with a large master bath and a Jack-and-Jill bathroom with shower connecting the rear two bedrooms. It can also come with some of the furniture in the pics if you'd like.



This house is a Rolling Stone's throw from the VA, Children's Hospital, and University Hospital - Anschutz. As you can see, it is also close to I-225, 6th avenue, and Colfax, making your commute easy to most of the Metro Denver area.



Available mid-end of August, we can discuss that together.

